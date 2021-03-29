IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stock Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN alerts:

FLGE traded up $13.85 on Monday, reaching $547.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12-month low of $207.04 and a 12-month high of $608.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.74.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.