Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Update

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMMZF stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. Immofinanz has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Immofinanz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Immofinanz Company Profile

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

