Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.