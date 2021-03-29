Independent Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €28.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

DRI stock opened at €24.69 ($29.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.10. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

