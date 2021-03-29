InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INNV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

In related news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

