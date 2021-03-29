Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 53.5% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,976. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $36,978.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $50,041.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock worth $207,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

