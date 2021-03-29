Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE INO.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.73. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

