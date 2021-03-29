InsaneCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $495,605.56 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $495,605.56 and $22.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00367518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.08 or 0.05541579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,287,961 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

