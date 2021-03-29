Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $74,380.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GO stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.