Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells 11,154 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

Shares of NPTN opened at $12.03 on Monday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $610.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

