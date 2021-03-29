Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 249,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

