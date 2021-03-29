Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Insulet worth $105,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Insulet by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.89.

Shares of PODD opened at $266.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 606.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.