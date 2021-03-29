Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Insulet by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet by 660.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.89.

Shares of PODD traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.06. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,852. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 606.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

