International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,758,000 after purchasing an additional 350,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.