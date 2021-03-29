International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $139.00.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.