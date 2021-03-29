Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $15,881,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

