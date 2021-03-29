Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 5,192 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Valhi worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valhi stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.84. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $23.47.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

