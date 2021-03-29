Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 118,815 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,815 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 544,880 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $19.66. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,224. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

