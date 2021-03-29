Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 49,284 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,284 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.21% of HyreCar worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYRE. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HYRE stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 3,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,636. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.