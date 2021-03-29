Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the February 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,153. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

