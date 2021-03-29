Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OIA stock remained flat at $$7.85 during trading hours on Monday. 70,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

