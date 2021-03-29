Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $45,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,707. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

