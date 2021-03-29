Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

RSP stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $142.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

