Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.41. 118,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

