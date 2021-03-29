Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000.

RFG stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.92. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $234.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.21.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

