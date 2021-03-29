Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $44.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.