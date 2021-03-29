Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

