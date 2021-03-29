Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.75.

MHIVF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Invesque has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

