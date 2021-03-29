Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of IVQ.U opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.39. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.56.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

