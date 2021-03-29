Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/23/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

2/5/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/31/2021 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

