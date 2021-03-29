Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

