Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,979 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 19 put options.

Shares of BV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,901. BrightView has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. BrightView’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 540,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $3,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.