Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

