iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,586. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.