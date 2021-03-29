iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 3.23% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $365,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $59.21. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.