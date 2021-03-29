iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

