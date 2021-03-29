iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

Shares of WOOD opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

