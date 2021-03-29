iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 5.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

