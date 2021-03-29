iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 190,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,238,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 1,122,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,456,389. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

