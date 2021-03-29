iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

