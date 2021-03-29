iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,328 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $78,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,752,000.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,995. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

