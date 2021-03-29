iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 383.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.