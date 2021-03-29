iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.