Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $784,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 63,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.98. 12,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,303. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

