Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $57.08. 497,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,602,971. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

