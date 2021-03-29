Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 2,553 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

