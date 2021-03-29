Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 921 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.50. 34,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

