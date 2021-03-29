Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the February 28th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,040.5 days.

Shares of ISUZF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

