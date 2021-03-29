Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.26. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 220,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. 8,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.