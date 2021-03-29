Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1,531.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.